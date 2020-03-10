x
Bob Gibson, fierce Hall of Fame ace for Cards, dies at 84

Gibson is one of the greatest RHP of all time
In this Oct. 2, 1968 file photo, St. Louis Cardinals ace pitcher Bob Gibson fires the ball at Detroit Tigers Norm Cash in the ninth inning of the first game of the 1968 World Series at Busch stadium in St. Louis, Mo.

Hall of Famer Bob Gibson, the dominating St. Louis Cardinals pitcher who won seven consecutive World Series starts and set a modern standard for excellence when he finished the 1968 season with an earned run average of 1.12, has died. 

The two-time Cy Young Award winner spent his entire 17-year career with the Cardinals and was named World Series MVP in their 1964 and ’67 championship seasons. 

He came up short in 1968, although he was named the National League’s MVP and won the Cy Young. Bob Gibson died Friday at 84 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Gibson won 251 games, had 3,117 strikeouts and a career ERA of 2.91.