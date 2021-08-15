x
Blue Jays use 4 homers to avoid sweep, top Mariners 8-3

Kyle Seager hit his 26th HR
Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk hits a two-RBI double against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

SEATTLE (AP) — Teoscar Hernández and Randal Grichuk both homered in the second inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays used four long balls to avoid a sweep with an 8-3 win over the Seattle Mariners. 

Hernández and Grichuk each hit their 20th homers of the season as part of Toronto’s three-run second inning against Seattle rookie Logan Gilbert, and the Blue Jays escaped Seattle without losing more ground in the American League wild-card race. 

Alejandro Kirk added a two-out, two-run double in the third inning and the offensive surge, along with a solid start from Steven Matz, snapped a three-game losing streak for the Blue Jays.

J.P. Crawford scored on a wild pitch in the first inning for the Mariners' first run.  Seattle's only other runs came on Kyle Seager's 26th homer in the eighth inning.  