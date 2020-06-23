Blaney wins at Talladega after NASCAR unites behind Wallace

Blaney nipped Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the finish line for his fourth win and first since Talladega in October

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Ryan Blaney held onto the lead after a restart with two laps to go, earning his second straight win at Talladega Superspeedway on a day that began with NASCAR drivers throwing their support behind Bubba Wallace.

Fellow drivers lined up and pushed his car to the front of pit road in a show of solidarity after which Wallace climbed out, sat on the window ledge and sobbed. The move came one day after a crew member found a noose in his garage stall. Wallace is the only fulltime Black driver in the top NASCAR series. Two weeks ago, he successfully pushed NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its facilities.