Blaney crew member taken to hospital for further evaluation

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A tire changer for NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney was taken to a hospital after being injured Sunday early in the Brickyard 400.

Zachary Price was pinned between Blaney's No. 12 car and another car, the result of a six-car pileup near the entrance of pit road 16 laps into the race.

Five of the drivers were checked at Indianpaolis Motor Speedway's infield medical center and were released.