x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

sports

Blackmon stays hot, Rockies pitch 1-hitter, top Mariners 5-0

Colorado Rockies beat the Seattle Mariner's in a 5-0 win Saturday.
Credit: AP
Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon watches his three-run double against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE — Charlie Blackmon added three more hits to his major league-leading total and drove in three runs, and four Colorado Rockies pitchers combined to one-hit the Seattle Mariners in a 5-0 win. 

Colorado won for the seventh time in eight games to keep rolling atop the NL West and Blackmon wasn’t the only star. Rookie Ryan Castellani and relievers Jeff Hoffman Yency Almonte and Phillip Diehl combined to silence Seattle’s bats. 

Castellani was perfect for four innings in his first career start and Hoffman kept the no-hitter going until Seattle’s J.P. Crawford lined a single to center field with two outs in the sixth inning. 