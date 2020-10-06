x
Bird, Rapinoe, athletes, rights groups ask NCAA to move tourney from Idaho

Groups that advocate for civil rights and women's rights ask the NCAA to move the first and second rounds of the 2021 men's basketball tournament out of Idaho.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Groups that advocate for civil rights and women's rights have joined notable athletes in asking the NCAA to move the first and second rounds of the 2021 men's basketball tournament out of Idaho after the state passed a law banning transgender women from competing in women's sports.

 A letter sent and signed by a list of professional athletes including Megan Rapinoe, Billie Jean King, Jason Collins and Sue Bird calls for the NCAA to move the games set to be held next March at Boise State University. 

The Idaho law applies to all sports teams sponsored by public schools, colleges and universities. 

A girls' or women's team will not be open to transgender students who identify as female.