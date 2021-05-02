Lucas paces balanced Oregon State past Washington 91-71

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jarod Lucas hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Warith Alatishe had a double-double and Oregon State never trailed en route to a 91-71 win over Washington.

Alatishe had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Beavers. Zach Reichle scored 17 points and a career-high eight assists and Ethan Thompson 16 points and seven assists as Oregon State had 25 assists on 32 baskets. Roman Silva added 14 points and 6-of-7 shooting as the team went 32 of 65 for its highest-scoring game against a D-I opponent this season.