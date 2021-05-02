x
Lucas paces balanced Oregon State past Washington 91-71

Credit: AP
Oregon State's Ethan Thompson (5) shoots over Washington's Quade Green, front right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jarod Lucas hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Warith Alatishe had a double-double and Oregon State never trailed en route to a 91-71 win over Washington. 

Alatishe had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Beavers. Zach Reichle scored 17 points and a career-high eight assists and Ethan Thompson 16 points and seven assists as Oregon State had 25 assists on 32 baskets. Roman Silva added 14 points and 6-of-7 shooting as the team went 32 of 65 for its highest-scoring game against a D-I opponent this season. 

Marcus Tsohonis led the Huskies with 22 points.