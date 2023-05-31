WSU's Justin Powell is staying in the NBA Draft

Powell averaged 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game as a junior at WSU.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PULLMAN, Wash. — After a long wait, Justin Powell has announced he will keep his name in the NBA Draft and not return to WSU for his senior season after receiving positive feedback from NBA teams.

Powell shot 40.8% from the field, 42.6% from three and 81% from the free throw line last season.

He transferred to WSU from Tennessee last season and averaged 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

WSU's backcourt has had quite the makeover this offseason thanks to the departures of TJ Bamba and DJ Rodman and now Powell.

WSU has many options to replace Powell in the starting backcourt with the likes of transfers Joseph Yesufu and Jaylen Wells or returners Jabe Mullins and Myles Rice.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.