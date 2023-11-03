Minor league men's pro hoops Seattle Superhawks start 3-0 in inaugural season

A new team in The Basketball League (TBL) is based in Seattle. The team features several players from Washington state working to make it to the G League or the NBA.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Superhawks are off to a 3-0 start for its inaugural season in The Basketball League (TBL),

TBL is a professional league often viewed as part of the ladder for NBA hopefuls to climb.

The Superhawks are owned by Seattle couple Jacqueline Yang and Pierre Crockrell Sr.

Tryouts for the team were held last fall and now the team is off to a 3-0 start for its first season. Superhawks home games will be played at Seattle Pacific University (SPU).

University of Washington basketball Hall of Famer Eldridge Recasner is the head coach for the Superhawks.

As a former NBA player himself, Recasner said he knows what it's like to go undrafted and work his way through the system to ultimately achieve his dreams.

To hear from Recasner about the start of the season and how the team is playing so far, click the video player above. Recasner stopped by the KING 5 studios for a live interview Saturday morning.

The team owners said the players will be involved in the community to be role models for youth.

In addition, Superhawks front office said launching the team could help pave the way for Seattle's NBA rebirth.

"To help bring the Sonics back to Seattle, this is part of it," Crockrell said.

The team's latest win was against the Wenatchee Big Horns, 122-113, on Friday night at SPU.

The team's next home game is at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Another home game is set for 7 p.m. on March 16 against the Vancouver Volcanoes.