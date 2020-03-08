x
Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert returning for senior season

Corey Kispert will not pursue professional options and is returning to Gonzaga for his senior season.
Credit: AP
Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) celebrates after his team won an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina 94-81, in Spokane, Wash., Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert will not pursue professional options and is returning to Gonzaga for his senior season. 

Kispert's decision comes two days after guard Joel Ayayi announced he will be back for his junior season in Spokane. 

The former King's High School star averaged 13.9 points and led the Zags with 78 3-pointers as a junior. 

He was part of two Elite Eight teams and helped put Gonzaga in position for a possible No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed before the tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.