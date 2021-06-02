Duke's iconic basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire after upcoming season

Coach K has been the head men's basketball coach there since 1980.

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke University's men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is retiring after this upcoming season, the team confirmed on Twitter Wednesday night.

Coach K has been the head coach for the Blue Devils since 1980.

While there, he's led the team to five NCAA Division I titles and taken them to the Final Four 12 times.

Coach K is retiring at the end of the upcoming season. @_JJ_Jackson_ reacts to the breaking news! pic.twitter.com/JVKED1Pju4 — Locked On Blue Devils (@LO_BlueDevils) June 2, 2021

This upcoming season will mark the 41st season for Coach K at Duke.

Krzyzewski was America's coach too, winning three gold medals with the U.S. men's national basketball team in 2008, 2012 and 2016.