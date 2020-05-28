AP sources: Players want more games, no more salary cuts

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball players appeared likely to propose more regular-season games this year while holding to their demand for full prorated salaries, people familiar with their deliberations tell The Associated Press.
A day after Major League Baseball proposed a sliding scale of salary slashing for a pandemic-delayed season with an 82-game schedule in ballparks without fans, the union held a conference call Wednesday that included its executive board, player representatives and alternate player representatives, the people said.
One of the people said many players were angered by the proposal teams made Tuesday. It was unclear when the union will respond to MLB’s plan, the people said. The players will take at least a few days and possibly until next week to respond.