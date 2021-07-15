x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Baseball

Yankees-Red Sox ppd after New York positive COVID tests

Major League Baseball said the postponement was to allow for more testing and contact tracing.
Credit: AP
The new Yankee Stadium, foreground, is shown in this aerial photo Sunday, March 22, 2009 in New York. The New York Yankees will play their first exhibition baseball game in the stadium April 3 against the Chicago Cubs, and their regular season home opener will be April 16 against the Cleveland Indians. The original Yankee Stadium, behind the new stadium, will be torn down. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — The Yankees’ post-All-Star break opener against the Boston Red Sox has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests within New York’s organization. 

Major League Baseball said the postponement was to allow for more testing and contact tracing.

New York was among the first major league teams to reach the 85% vaccination threshold to lessen coronavirus protocols, such as dropping mask use in dugouts and bullpens.

The Yankees posted on their Twitter page saying the game was canceled and the MLB will provide updates on the schedule. 

   

Related Articles

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

 