The Diamondbacks made left-handed hitting outfielder Corbin Carroll out of Seattle's Lakeside High School their first pick in Monday's draft. Carroll was the 16th overall selection.

The Diamondbacks and Dodgers each had two first-round picks. Los Angeles chose Tulane third baseman Kody Hoese with the 25th overall pick. Arizona took high school left-hander Blake Walstson at No. 26, and the Dodgers chose North Carolina second baseman Michael Busch at No. 31.

Prep Zone: Lakeside center fielder makes MLB draft list With a 19-2 overall record, the Lakeside Lions are one of the top 3A baseball teams in the state. "I think this is the hardest working group of individuals I've ever had the pleasure to play with and we all push each other do our best," said William DeForest, senior catcher for Lakeside.

Gig Harbor's Michael Toglia goes 23rd overall to the Rockies. Toglia is a first baseman for UCLA.

Then the last local player was picked in the 2nd round. Federal Way's Josh Mears went 48th overall to the Padres.