Baseball Hall cancels traditional ceremony, moves indoors

2020 players to go in, nobody elected in 2021

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Baseball’s Hall of Fame has canceled its traditional outdoor induction ceremony for the second straight summer because of the pandemic. Instead, there will be an indoor, televised event for Derek Jeter and others being honored.

Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and late players’ association executive director Marvin Miller were to have been inducted last summer but the pandemic caused the ceremony to be called off for the first time since 1960.