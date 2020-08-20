O'Dea's Paolo Banchero commits to Duke

Coach K beats out the Huskies

O'Dea basketball star Paolo Banchero cut his recruiting list to one this afternoon, tweeting out his commitment to play for Mike Krzyzewski at Duke. The five-star recruit picked the Blue Devils over Gonzaga, Arizona, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Washington.

It's a blow to the Huskies who had hoped to keep the hometown star as the major piece of its 2021 recruiting class. Banchero led O'Dea to the 3A state title in 2019 as a sophomore. The Irish finished second in state in March falling to Garfield.