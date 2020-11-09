Short of No. 24 again, Serena loses to Azarenka at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams' latest bid for a 24th Grand Slam single's title has ended with a three-set loss to Victoria Azarena in the U.S. Open semifinals.
Williams already was having trouble keeping up with the pace of Azarenka when Williams needed a trainer to wrap her lower left leg in the final set. Azarenka will face Naomi Osaka in Saturday's final. Osaka edged Jennifer Brady in three sets in the other semifinal.
Azarenka and Osaka both are two-time major champions and former No. 1-ranked players. Azarenka has won 11 matches in a row, Osaka 10.