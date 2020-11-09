Short of No. 24 again, Serena loses to Azarenka at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams' latest bid for a 24th Grand Slam single's title has ended with a three-set loss to Victoria Azarena in the U.S. Open semifinals.

Williams already was having trouble keeping up with the pace of Azarenka when Williams needed a trainer to wrap her lower left leg in the final set. Azarenka will face Naomi Osaka in Saturday's final. Osaka edged Jennifer Brady in three sets in the other semifinal.