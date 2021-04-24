Atuesta, Smith score in LAFC's 1-1 draw with Sounders

Brad Smith scores first MLS goal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eduard Atuesta scored the fastest goal in Los Angeles FC history in the second minute, and Brad Smith headed home his first MLS goal early in the second half for the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference powers’ 1-1 draw.

LAFC earned four points in its two season-opening home games with no contributions from its two best players, Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi. Seattle also went to 1-0-1 in its road opener while playing without captain Nicolás Lodeiro, who has a strained left quadriceps.

Atuesta booted his free kick directly under the Seattle wall just 85 seconds after the opening whistle.

The Sounders got just one of their six shots on target in the first half, and Cristian Roldan hit the post from 25 yards out on their best chance.