Alvarez HR in 2020 debut, Astros score 9 in 1st, beat M's

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer in his first at-bat of the season after recovering from COVID-19, connecting during a nine-run burst in the first inning that sent the Houston Astros over the Seattle Mariners 11-1.
Alvarez was the AL Rookie of the Year last season. He missed the first 18 games of this season following a positive test for the virus before summer camp. Alvarez drove in four runs in his 2020 debut, including his opposite-field shot off Nestor Cortes in the first.
Cortes was named the starter less than an hour before first pitch after originally slated starter Yusei Kikuchi was scratched with neck spasms.