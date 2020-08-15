Alvarez HR in 2020 debut, Astros score 9 in 1st, beat M's

Seager's sac fly brings in the only Mariners' run

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer in his first at-bat of the season after recovering from COVID-19, connecting during a nine-run burst in the first inning that sent the Houston Astros over the Seattle Mariners 11-1.

Alvarez was the AL Rookie of the Year last season. He missed the first 18 games of this season following a positive test for the virus before summer camp. Alvarez drove in four runs in his 2020 debut, including his opposite-field shot off Nestor Cortes in the first.