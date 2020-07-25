Baker wins debut, Astros top M's in 1st game post sign scam

Dusty Baker manages 3,500th regular season game

HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker posted a win in his debut as Houston’s manager and the Astros, playing for the first time since their sign-stealing scandal rocked baseball, opened the season by beating the Seattle Mariners 8-2.

Hoping to put a turbulent offseason behind them, the Astros started out with a victory at empty Minute Maid Park, the same place that was pulsating last October when they lost Game 7 of the World Series to Washington.

Astros starter Justin Verlander struck out seven, but gave up two home runs, a mammoth shot by Kyle Lewis in the second, and career homer 199 to Kyle Seager in the fifth.

Marco Gonzales started for the Mariners going four-and-a-third innings, giving up five runs, four earned and striking out two. Michael Brantley broke the game open with a three-run homer off Zac Grotz in the Astros' five-run fifth inning.