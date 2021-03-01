x
Mathurin, Brown Jr. help Arizona beat Washington St. in 2OT

Cougs lose their first game of the season
Credit: AP
Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) shoots over Washington State forward Tony Miller, center, and center Dishon Jackson (21) as forward Aljaz Kunc (4) watches in the first half of an NCAA College Basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Dean Hare)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Freshman Bennedict Mathurin had his first career double-double, Terrell Brown Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left and Arizona beat Washington State 86-82 in double overtime. 

Mathurin was 8-of-12 shooting and finished with career highs of 24 points and 11 rebounds and Brown scored 15 points. Brown’s 3-pointer broke an 81-all tie and, after WSU’s Isaac Bonton made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line, Mathurin hit two foul shots with nine seconds left to cap the scoring.

Bonton led the Cougars with 25 points. WSU was outscored 25-19 from the foul line despite attempting five more (37) free throws than the Wildcats. The Cougars made just 5 of 14 from the stripe after regulation.