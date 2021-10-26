Arango leads surging LAFC past slumping Sounders 3-0

Sounders' winless skid stretched to four games

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cristian Arango extended his scoring tear with his seventh goal in four matches, and Los Angeles FC stayed in the MLS playoff race with a 3-0 thrashing of the Western Conference-leading Seattle Sounders.

Brian Rodríguez and Latif Blessing scored in the first half as LAFC moved into a seventh-place tie and a temporary playoff spot by goal differential over Vancouver.