AP source: Seahawks expected to retain center Ethan Pocic

Bellore is back
Credit: AP
Seattle Seahawks center Ethan Pocic (77) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Seattle Seahawks continue to focus on the offensive line and are expected to bring back starting center Ethan Pocic on a one-year deal, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. 

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the agreement. Pocic became a free agent when the new league year started on Wednesday.

 The Seahawks announced in a separate move they re-signed fullback and special teams standout Nick Bellore for a third season with the team. Bellore was a Pro Bowl selection as a special teams player this past season.