AP source: Seahawks expected to retain center Ethan Pocic

The Seattle Seahawks continue to focus on the offensive line and are expected to bring back starting center Ethan Pocic on a one-year deal, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the agreement. Pocic became a free agent when the new league year started on Wednesday.
The Seahawks announced in a separate move they re-signed fullback and special teams standout Nick Bellore for a third season with the team. Bellore was a Pro Bowl selection as a special teams player this past season.