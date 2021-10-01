Alvarez adds another title with 8th-round TKO of Saunders

Canelo Alvarez added another title belt in the super middleweight division, handing Billy Joe Saunders his first loss when he didn't come out for the 9th round.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Canelo Alvarez added another title belt in the super middleweight division, handing Billy Joe Saunders his first loss when the English boxer didn't come out for the ninth round.

The popular Mexican won his latest Cinco de Mayo bout with a staggering right hand in the middle of the eighth round, sending the raucous crowd of 73,126 into a frenzy.

Saunders' corner waved in defeat before the ninth while treating a cut under his right eye.

Alvarez added Saunders' WBO belt to his WBA and WBC straps.