x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Sports

Roll Tide! No. 1 Alabama beats Notre Dame 31-14 in Rose Bowl

Alabama will play in its fifth CFP title game in six seasons
Credit: AP
Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) hurdles Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud (4) as he carries the ball for a long gain in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Alabama is rolling into another College Football Playoff championship game. DeVonta Smith caught three of fellow Heisman Trophy finalist Mac Jones’ four touchdown passes, Najee Harris ran for 125 yards with a high-hurdling highlight and top-ranked Alabama beat No. 4 Notre Dame 31-14 on Friday in the relocated Rose Bowl game to reach its fifth CFP title game. 

Alabama will play in its fifth CFP title game in six seasons on Jan. 11 in Miami. Notre Dame has lost seven consecutive New Year’s Six games since 2000. 

It was a better showing for the Irish than their blowout loss to Clemson in the semifinals two years ago. Notre Dame was a three-touchdown underdog and fell behind quickly 14-0. But the defense improved, and Ian Book had the Irish moving with a chance to get within a touchdown in the second half before throwing an interception.