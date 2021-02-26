Akinjo, Arizona pull away from Washington State 69-53

Noah Williams is held to 8 points

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — James Akinjo scored 19 points and Arizona shut down Washington State, pulling away for a 69-53 victory. Arizona led 28-24 at halftime.

The Wildcats had a solid offensive performance in a game where the Cougars slowed the pace. They shot 50% and had a 40-32 rebounding advantage but the real difference was on the defensive end where Arizona shut down Washington State’s top scorer and hottest scorer.

Noah Williams, who had a school record 72 points in two games last weekend, was held to eight points on 2-of-15 shooting, 1 of 8 from 3-point range. Isaac Bonton, who averages 18.4, was held to three in 19 minutes in his first game back after missing three games with an ankle injury.