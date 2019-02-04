SEATTLE — Practitioners aim to get from one point to another in the fastest and most efficient way possible. With new features like the invert zone and freestyle zone, athletes are pushing the sport to new boundaries.

“We are trying to make the sport more for adults, the competition is growing,” said John Miller.

“People out there that don’t think this is an extreme sport, I invite you to come down and enjoy one of the games,” said Trevor Forbes.

Players make extra points for difficulty and self-expression of their tricks, extreme hopscotch is not defined by a set of rules or guidelines, which has been particularly attractive to young people, allowing them to explore and engage in the activity on their own terms.

“Is a game of simplicity, all you need is some chalk and pavement and that is the beauty of it” said Justin Browne.

Practitioners tend to describe themselves as freerunners.

Happy April Fool’s Day!

