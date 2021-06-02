x
3x Olympic beach champ Walsh Jennings foiled in Tokyo bid

Would have been Walsh Jennings' 6th Olympics
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2016, file photo, United States' Kerri Walsh Jennings awaits a serve against Australia during a women's beach volleyball quarterfinal match at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The three-time beach volleyball gold medalist was defeated in her bid to reach a sixth Olympics when she and partner Brooke Sweat lost in a qualifying match on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in Ostrava, Czech Republic (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Three-time beach volleyball gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings was defeated in her bid to reach the Olympics for a sixth time when she and partner Brooke Sweat lost in a qualifying match in Ostrava, Czech Republic. 

The early-round loss to the Netherlands meant the U.S. pair could not overtake fellow Americans Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil on the international tour point list. Two-time Olympic medalist April Ross and Alix Klineman have already clinched a berth in Tokyo, and there is a quota of two teams for each country in each of the women’s and men’s fields. 

The U.S. men's berths are still up for grabs.