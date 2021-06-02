3x Olympic beach champ Walsh Jennings foiled in Tokyo bid

Three-time beach volleyball gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings was defeated in her bid to reach the Olympics for a sixth time when she and partner Brooke Sweat lost in a qualifying match in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The early-round loss to the Netherlands meant the U.S. pair could not overtake fellow Americans Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil on the international tour point list. Two-time Olympic medalist April Ross and Alix Klineman have already clinched a berth in Tokyo, and there is a quota of two teams for each country in each of the women’s and men’s fields.