2023 Maui Invitational bracket revealed

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii — The field is now set for the 2023 Maui Invitational in late November. Gonzaga will face Purdue in its first game of the tournament on November 20th at noon.

The winner of that game will advance to face the winner of Tennessee and Syracuse. The other side of the bracket features basketball powerhouses Kansas, UCLA and Marquette.

Gonzaga played Purdue in Portland last season at the PK 85 Invitational. Anton Watson did not score and the Boilermakers had a huge second half performance from National Player of the Year Zach Edey en route to an 84-66 victory.

The Zags also faced Tennessee in an exhibition game at the beginning of last season and lost 99-80.

This will be the first time the Zags have competed in the Maui Invitational since 2018, when the Zags won the championship game over a then number one ranked Duke team which featured current NBA stars Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett.