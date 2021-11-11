The 2021 Northwest Idea House is the future of homes

This home was years in the making. Sponsored by 425 Magazine

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Just outside Woodinville, a new house offers a glimpse into the future of home building and design.



Todd Lozier, co-owner of Lockwood-Lozier said, "The goal was 100% to respect nature and respect the environment that we have surrounding us here,"



A joint effort between Lockwood Lozier Custom Homes, Greenbaum Home Furnishings, and 425 Magazine, the 2021 Northwest Idea House has the latest in sustainable materials and innovative features.



"All these spaces combined to make a place that man, why would you want to go anywhere?" said Lozier.

And it starts with the heart of the home.

"This is a fantastic kitchen. And I'd say I love the white appliances. The wok burner on the stove alone is 60 thousand BTU’s. This is like heavy-duty commercial-level stuff," Said Lozier. "The cabinets, even though we have 10-foot-high ceilings, they have motorized doors. This faucet is really fun. It's actually Alexa enabled."

Love wine? The home’s built-in wine dispenser will fill your glass for you.

"You just push a button, you put your wine glass underneath, and it dispenses wine."

Up the artful floating staircase, you'll find 3 beautiful bedrooms, including the spacious primary bedroom.

"There's a fireplace, a sitting room. In the bathroom, we have switchable glass in front of the tub."

Even the nearby laundry room is a showstopper.

"Literally this is my favorite room in the house. We've created this laundry room that is just awe-inspiring."

Down in the lower level are places to both work and play.

"We have a fantastic music room, complete with karaoke, your own guitars, a swinging chair, sound acoustic on the walls. Next to that, we have the steam shower, the spa bath. Instead of putting the fitness room in a dark corner, we put it in one of the most prominent spots with the highest ceiling in the whole house," Said Lozier. "The home theater is a lot of fun. Of course, you got to have a 120-inch screen, of course, you got to have a bar in there that's kind of gets to the multipurpose thing, again. We have this fun Zoom Room, we call it. And it's all set up with the green screen and desk."

And all of this sits on a site that's truly alive.

"We literally have a five-foot setback from this class two wetland, which is almost unheard of. This is a forever landscape, no maintenance."

It may be a look into the future of home building, but the 2021 Northwest Idea House is going to make one owner's present a happy place to be.

Lozier said, "People come in here and say, I could live here, I could be here. But what they also say that's really special is I could live here forever."

If you'd like to tour the Northwest Idea House, they're holding a self-guided open house Thursday, Nov. 18. You need to buy tickets to this special event but all the money raised from ticket sales will benefit the Bellevue nonprofit, LifeSpring. Tickets can be found on 425 Magazine's website.