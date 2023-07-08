See what's inside Seattle Sounders goalie Stefan Frei's new home on Bainbridge Island

He oversaw every detail of the home. Sponsored by Albert Lee Appliances.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — Stefan Frei has lived in many places during his time as the goalie for the Seattle Sounders FC. But recently the Swiss-American star player had a home built on Bainbridge Island. He gave KING 5 Evening a personal tour of his new digs.

"We recently moved in here. It's a Japanese contemporary home and I'm really excited to give you a tour. Let's go check it out," Frei said.

"This is our kitchen right here. The heart of the home I would say for us. We wanted something very contemporary and minimalist. So you see there are clean lines everywhere. A big island that's also quite clean. And as part of that, we had to obviously get some amazing appliances. Thanks to Albert Lee. Just to go with his whole contemporary clean look. We have a Thermador induction cooktop. That's amazing. I love it. We also have some really cool ovens over here from Thermador. One of them is a steam oven for people that make bread. It's top-notch. And we have some really nice sleek, just works with the design, Thermador fridge right here," said Frei. "Last but not least we have a wine cooler over here from Thermador as well with a good bottle of wine here from Elsom Cellars and the label designed by myself."



Just off Frei's kitchen is his sunken living room.

“Design wise we did it like this because when I'm cooking in the kitchen and my wife's watching TV here, I can watch over her shoulder and I feel like we're both still together, which is pretty awesome," said Frei. "Just hung my latest art piece here on the wall as well. We've got a nice cozy fireplace, you know, in the winter when you look outside and it's white, and you're still nice and warm and cozy. Got an amazing projector coming down right here.”



On the other side of the home, you'll find Frei's primary bedroom and bath.

"This is our bedroom nice and minimalist again, just like everything else before we even had an almost hidden door put in right there to just keep it nice and clean. Beautiful view, obviously, as you can see here on Bainbridge Island. But you got to check out the closet, I'm super proud of this one. Pretty much did the whole thing myself. So, it looks pretty decent. But a game-changer right here. Albert Lee hooked us up with some Electrolux washers and dryers. Having that in the closet is just amazing. It's just so much easier. You can just hang your stuff right away and you're done," said Frei. "From the closet, we're moving into our primary bathroom. Also, again, just very clean, minimalist, contemporary lines everywhere. We went with something a bit unique with an island set off the wall, just so that you can access it from everywhere."



But there’s one part of the house that’s Frei’s favorite, his studio where he makes his art.