Whatcom County Dairy Tour🐄 ! BTS! | Local Lens Seattle

I got to tour some dairy farms🐮 in Whatcom County and YOU could have a similar experience at an upcoming event! Sponsored by Dairy Farmers of Washington

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — GOT milk?!

I got to tour some dairy farms🐮 in Whatcom County and YOU could have a similar experience at an upcoming event where you can check out dairy farms, cheese shops🧀 and creameries.

We live in a state with more than 300 dairy farms and over 95% of Washington dairy farms are family owned. It’s awesome to know you can enjoy some of your favorite foods – milk, yogurt, and cheese- within a few miles of where it’s made.

Learn about where your food comes and how it’s made at the Whatcom This Whey: Farm, Creamery, and Cheesemaking Tour on Saturday, June 10. It’s a free event.

Agriculture has been a major part of the economy for Whatcom County since before 1900. As of 2020, there are about 100 dairy farms here- averaging 400 cows per farm. The average Holstein cow produces nine gallons of milk a day, so Whatcom County produces about 10,800,000 gallons of milk each month!

In this video I visited fourth generation farm, Steensma Creamery in Lynden, Washington. I met several members of the family and got to try their Icelandic yogurt (Skyr) and see the dairy milking process. (Surprise- they use robots to milk the cows!)

It was awesome to get a behind-the-scenes look at cow care, robotic farm technology, and try some delicious samples. My favorite Skyr flavor I tried is the maple! Look for it in your local supermarket/farmer's market.

For more information go to- steensmacreamery.com

My second stop was a cheese shop🧀 called ‘Twin Sisters Creamery’ in Ferndale, WA. The business is inspired by cheesemakers Jeff and Lindsay Slevin’s twin girls. They blend Lindsay’s experience and passion for cheese with Jeff’s IT and manufacturing background to create this special shop.

The milk for the cheese comes from local jersey cows and they make it right on site. The blue cheese and the peppercorn cheese were my absolute favorites! You will be obsessed with the wine and cheese shop so come hungry for samples 😊

For more information go to- twinsisterscreamery.com

I hope to see you at the fun event this June. For more information and an interactive map to see all the farms and businesses participating go here- www.wadairy.org/whatcomthiswhey

