Friday Harbor entrepreneur specializes in colorful, wedgie-free underwear

With Addie Miller's Tush & Bush loungewear, style and comfort come together. Sponsored by Kenmore Air

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — Addie Miller admits, the name of her company catches people by surprise.

It's called Tush and Bush.

But Miller is comfortable with the irreverent because behind it is something relatable. A desire for underwear that's wedgie-free.

"Often the problem with most underwear is because there's spandex there's like a stretchy component to it and it always wants to go to the smallest part, which is often your butt$%&," shared Miller.

So Addie went to work, searching for the perfect fabrics, colors and design.

"It's designed to sit underneath your bum area; whereas most underwear sits higher, so that's the special part," explained Miller.

The Tush and Bush underwear are made with super soft and comfortable Bamboo Viscose. Plus, Addie has expanded that luxury to bralettes, tank tops, bodysuits and masks.

"Part of what's important to me is making something of high quality. It lasts, it lives. It doesn't get tossed in the garbage and end up in a landfill, and I think more people are looking towards brands or clothing that have some kind of integrity," said Miller.

In 2016, Miller's business idea got a boost, when she won the San Juan Island business competition. She received $2,000 and a mentor, among other business-related prizes.

More importantly, it gave her the reassurance to keep going. And the persistence is paying off. She doubled sales last year and expects to double them again in 2021.

Plus, in 2020, she was able to finally quit her day job to work on Tush and Bush full time.

"Every day I come into my studio and it's like 'oh I did it, I'm here and that is really fun and exciting. I like what I'm doing in life. I can't really imagine I would be doing anything else. I'm doing what I love and I want to grow it," shared Miller.