Two Lake Chelan wineries that pour award-winning wines

For two consecutive years, Wine Press Northwest found their Washington Winery of the Year in Lake Chelan. Sponsored by Visit Lake Chelan.

CHELAN, Wash. —

Walking through the property at Tsillan Cellars is like being transported to another place.



"It's kind of a slice of Italy. The architecture is very authentic," explained Bob Jankelson. As a pioneer in dental surgery, he traveled the world and fell in love with Italy.

So 20 years ago, he retired and decided to start a new journey, building a destination winery overlooking Lake Chelan.

While the design at Tsillan Cellars pays homage to Italy, the name itself honors the land and its people.



“The name is a tribute to the Native American culture in this valley.

It is the original spelling of Chelan: Tsillan means deep water,” explained Jankelson.

And just as good as the atmosphere is what's served in the bottles. Tsillan grows all of its own grapes; and after winning 6 platinum awards in one year, Wine Press Northwest named it the 2020 Winery of the Year.



“Great wine begins in the vineyard where you combine geography, soil and sunshine, which we have lots of. And you let it play its symphony and then the winemakers take that music and they put it in a bottle,” smiled Jankelson.



Just minutes away is Wine Press Northwest’s 2021 Washington Winery of the Year - Mellisoni Vineyards. It's where the wine barrels become instruments for connection.



Every Monday is Open Mic Night, and you can always find winery co-owner Rob Mellison playing the barrel.

NBC's "The Voice" contestant Savanna Woods picked up fans at the winery years before appearing on the show -- and, she's still a regular.



"I get to drink wine, play music in the sun, jam with my friends. It literally couldn't be any better, shared Woods.



But the music is just part of the experience here.

Rob and his wife Donna take pride in the hospitality.



"We just want people to always feel like it's their place, like they can come sit and spend the whole day," shared Rob.