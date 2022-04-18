Trying Egglife's gluten-free wraps made from egg whites

We've seen these for sale at Costco and now we're giving them a shot! #newdaynw

Example video title will go here for this video

Executive Producer Joseph Suttner joins Amity to try Egglife's egg white wraps! That's right - it's the "food vessel" of your dreams, all the deliciousness of a wrap, but more substantial for a quick and easy meal or snack.

Egglife wraps are made with cage-free egg whites, not flour, and just a few simple ingredients to provide a delicious and nutritious alternative to traditional tortillas. With only 35 calories, less than 1 gram of carbs, and 6 grams of protein, Egglife wraps, which come in a variety of flavors, are a great low-carb, gluten-free, and protein-packed option for anyone.

These versatile wraps can be found at your local Safeway, Costco, or Sprouts! More info about Egglife wraps, and recipes can be found here.