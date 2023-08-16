Transform the look of your bathroom with a luxury shower

Kohler LuxStone shower systems provide the look of stone or marble, but they’re non-porous and wipe clean quickly. Sponsored by Pacific Bath Company.

SEATTLE — As summer winds down, it may be time to turn your focus to indoor projects. Remodeling your shower or tub can significantly improve and modernize the look of your bathroom.

Pacific Bath offers Kohler LuxStone shower systems that are high quality and provide an upgraded appearance at an affordable price. The Kohler LuxStone shower system is exclusive to Pacific Bath in Northwest Washington, and the team works with you first to ask questions and determine your preferences for your bathroom.

“We put that all together right there in the comfort of your own home for you to customize your own showering experience,” said Todd Blinn, president of Pacific Bath.

Kohler has been in business for almost 150 years and has perfected compression molding over the last 35 years. Its LuxStone material is made of 70% crushed marble and 30% fiber strand reinforcements and resin.

“You get the look and feel of stone and marble without the maintenance of it because it’s non-porous,” Blinn said.

This reduces mold and mildew growth, and the composite material doesn’t chip or discolor. The shower system is also entirely customizable.

“When we come in your home, no matter the shape of your shower, we’re able to customize this on what you need, along with all the other accessories that go along with it,” Blinn said.

Pacific Bath employs Kohler-certified installers who complete your shower installation in two days or less.

“They’re W2 employees for us, and we do this every day,” Blinn said. “You get the project done right the first time.”

Pacific Bath offers a three-year warranty on installation, as well as a lifetime warranty on the shower products.

“We put so much effort into making sure we do this right the first time that we also give you the peace of mind of having a lifetime warranty.”

