Transform deep cabinets into usable space

SEATTLE — It can be hard to reach items in the deep areas of your cabinets, or you may not keep things there at all, losing out on storage space.

“When my husband and I moved in, we saw an amazing kitchen with so much space and great, deep cabinets,” said ShelfGenie client Brent Williams-Ruth. “But I’m 6 and a half feet tall. I’ve had two back surgeries. Having to get on my hands and knees to reach into the back of the cupboards to pull out pots and pans made ShelfGenie an absolute necessity.”

ShelfGenie offers custom glide-out shelves that help cluttered areas with hard-to-reach items become organized spaces with quick access to everything you need.

“We give people access to the deep spaces they just kind of forget about over time,” said ShelfGenie designer Michael Bowman.

Shelves can be customized to handle heavy items, including pots, pans and cast-iron cookware. Standard shelves and rails can support between 20 and 100 pounds of weight. Shelves with steel grade rails can hold 100 to 200 pounds.

ShelfGenie has helped Williams-Ruth organize many areas, including a cabinet for leftover containers so dinner guests can take home food. He also has dedicated space for dinner parties with multiple-colored napkins, special plates and place settings.

“You don’t use them all the time, but you want them to be easily accessible,” Williams-Ruth said. “With the ShelfGenie products, I literally have an entire set of cabinets that we use for these special occasion dinners.”

The process starts with a consultation where a ShelfGenie designer will suggest the solutions that are best for your home.

“The design appointment is about two hours on average,” Bowman said. “We just first get a tour of the space and get a real close idea of what those pain points are.”

They take measurements and can help you visualize your solutions with a 3D modeling system. The shelves are then custom-made for your space in the U.S. For the Glide-Out Classic and Glide-Out Designer series solutions, ShelfGenie offers a Lifetime Warranty on parts and installation.

“It’s always easy to give a Lifetime Warranty when you have a product that holds up for a lifetime,” Williams-Ruth said.

