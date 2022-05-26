Three tasty spots for food at the Disneyland Resort

Jose and Ellen explore three foodie destinations at the Disneyland Resort! Sponsored by Disneyland.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Disneyland Resort isn't just filled with incredible rides and experiences — it had some fantastic food, too! Jose and I — Ellen Meny here — checked out some spots you won't want to miss.

Pym Test Kitchen \\ Avengers Campus

For food that's larger (or smaller) than life, check out Pym Test Kitchen in the Avengers Campus. That's where you can find the Quantum Pretzel, which is approximately 453.9 grams of carb-y deliciousness. It comes with sharp cheddar cheese beer sauce, too. Oh, yeah.

But if you'd prefer a healthier option, look no further than the Impossible Spoonful. A delightful pasta dish with an absolutely giant meatball made from Impossible Meat — meaning it's perfect for the vegetarians and vegans among us!

Cozy Cone Motel \\ Cars Land

Wine Country Trattoria \\ Pacific Wharf