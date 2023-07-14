And the winner of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 is...

The votes are in, and nurse and foster parent Terra Mangum is the Hyundai Hometown Hero award winner. Sponsored by Hyundai.

SEATTLE — The Hyundai Hometown Hero award recognizes someone who goes above and beyond to make a positive difference in their community. The Western Washington Hyundai dealers give the winner a brand new 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5.

“This is a great car for a winner because the car itself has won a ton of awards,” said Matthew Phillips, Western Washington Hyundai Dealer Representative. “It’s got amazing design. It has industry leading range. It charges quickly, and it’s just a lot of fun to drive.”

This year’s winner of the award and IONIQ 5 is nurse and foster parent Terra Mangum. Terra has worked in healthcare since she was 21, and she and her husband have fostered many children over the past six-plus years.

“She is a really amazing person,” Noor Mangum, Terra’s foster daughter said. “She has a big heart and is always willing to give, even when it’s inconvenient for her.”

At some points, Terra has had five foster placements at one time, ranging in ages from newborn to 20. When she learned there is a significant need for homes that accept sibling groups and teenagers, she became committed to this cause.

“I love what we do every day,” Terra said. “And that somebody wants to recognize that, and that Hyundai is giving me a car is unbelievable.”

Terra says everyone has the opportunity to give back in their own way. This includes dropping meals off to people, checking on neighbors or taking foster kids out for the day.

“Not everyone can foster kids,” Terra said. “Not everyone can work in family medicine, but there are roles that people can play.”

The Western Washington Hyundai dealers presented Terra with her new car, and the group is inspired by her work.

“You’re amazing,” said Jim Koch, Western Washington Hyundai dealer representative. “To hear the story and your experiences, you’re the best version of all of us.”

To learn more about Terra’s new car, the IONIQ 5, visit the Hyundai website.

