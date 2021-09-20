The perfect way to see Bellingham by bike

The 4-hour tour doesn't just take you to Bellingham's most scenic spots — it'll also teach you a bit about the city's history. Sponsored by Bellingham Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — One of the most popular ways to get around Bellingham is on two wheels.

There are dedicated paths and trails around the city for views of Bellingham Bay and more. But if you're new to the city or just visiting and don't know where to start, look no further than Recreation Northwest.

The company dedicated to exploring, preserving and improving the outdoors in Whatcom County offers a weekly Bike Bellingham tour that takes adventurers from Downtown Bellingham to Woodstock Farm, a scenic 16 acre park featuring island views, historic Craftsman era buildings, mature landscape and diverse local wildlife. With limited parking and little foot traffic, it's a great place to reset and take in the nature that surrounds you.

"Part of the story of that farm is really the genesis of Bellingham's park system," said Todd Elsworth, executive director at Recreation Northwest.

But that's not the only stop on the tour. On the 12-mile-long trip, you'll also go ride through the Waterfront trail, Boulevard Park, Fairhaven Park and the Interurban trail.

"Our geographic location just sets us up for such variety," said Todd.

With a dedicated tour guide, bikers can expect to learn a ton about Bellingham's rich history.

"What we're really looking at, as far as the population that we want to serve, are people that come to understand and appreciate the landscape — whether they live here or not," said Todd.