The Jonas Brothers are headed to White River Amphitheatre - What's Up This Week

Cedric the Entertainer / August 28 / Emerald Queen Casino  

He's hosting the Emmy awards next month but you can see him this weekend. Cedric the Entertainer brings his classic stand-up show to the Emerald Queen Casino on Saturday night.

Seattle Opera: Die Walküre / August 28 / Seattle Center

The Seattle Opera is having a special welcome back concert this weekend. Everyone is welcome to come down to the international fountain on the Seattle Center campus to enjoy Die Walküre for free! The sound will be broadcast across the campus and jumbo screens will be viewable from the fountain area. It all takes place this Saturday at 7:00 pm.

Jonas Brothers / August 30 / White River Amphitheatre 

They've grown up a lot since their days performing on the Disney channel. The Jonas Brothers just kicked off their Remember This tour. They make a stop at the White River Amphitheatre on Monday, August 30.

