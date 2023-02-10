How technology can help caregivers

Smart home technology and innovative apps are helping seniors stay in their own homes longer and supporting caregivers day to day. Sponsored by AARP.

SEATTLE — Technology is an important component in many aspects of life, including caregiving. This includes virtual doctor appointments, medical alert systems and even managing a thermostat.

“There’s a lot of potential to use technology in caregiving, but nearly 70% of older adults don’t believe today’s technology is designed with them in mind,” said Marguerite Ro, AARP Washington state director. “Poor user experience is one of the biggest barriers to tech.”

In a recent 2022 AARP survey of U.S. caregivers’ use of technology, eight-in-ten adult caregivers reported using technology to assist with caregiving at least once per month. Results showed millennial and Gen X caregivers are more likely to use technology for caregiving assistance daily, whereas many baby boomer caregivers report never using technology in their caregiving role.

“Technology is seeping into nearly all aspects of our lives, from home monitoring systems that let caregivers know if their loved ones are okay to new devices, such as smart watches, that can detect if someone falls,” Ro said.

Tender is a company using technology to make it easier and more affordable for people coming into the role of family caregiver. CEO and founder Shauna Sweeney says she identified a need for Tender when she stepped in as a caregiver when her dad was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s nine years ago.

“What I learned pretty quickly was that all of the apps I’ve come to use in my own life, they didn’t yet exist for being able to do this on behalf of someone else,” Sweeney said.

The app allows you the opportunity to do important things on behalf of someone else all in one place, including flagging and recommending necessary legal documents.

“It’s really a super app that makes it easier to make big decisions for caregiving, managing the day to day and also a lot of the big challenges that come up with family caregiving too,” Sweeney said.

Technology can also unite caregivers by providing expert information and building community.

“For so many caregivers, the biggest challenge right now is feeling like you’re alone on this journey,” Sweeney said. “I think tech is showing us we don’t have to be anymore. It’s really helping us solve this together.”

Smart technology is also allowing seniors to stay in their own homes longer.

“I’m most excited about smart home technology that helps folks live in their homes safely and independently,” Ro said.

