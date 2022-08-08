A dream come true leads to a rainbow of drinks -Harborstone Heroes

Tacoma Java Co., known for their colorful drinks, is the product of a dream and a mission. Sponsored by Harborstone Credit Union.

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — On a hot day, Tacoma Java Co. is here to cool you down. Owner Leilani Hall and her team serve up a rainbow of drinks that are popular on Instagram.

"This has always been something that our family has been wanting to do," Hall said.

That's not the only thing you'll notice at Tacoma Java Co.'s Bonney Lake location. Photographs decorate the walls, and handmade soaps sit on the counter. Hall supports local artists and makers by selling their products in her coffee shop.

"I love supporting local artists," she said.

You'll also notice her own creations, too — bottlecap magnets.

"It started out as a hobby," Hall said. "I just kind of started making them on my own."

Now, Hall is living out her dream of owning a business — and it became a reality thanks to Harborstone Credit Union.

"It helped me kind of learn the background of running a business, running reports, learning how to hire employees and stuff like that," Hall said.

Hall worked for Harborstone in her twenties. She began as a teller, and worked her way to Human Resources.

"Their motto was always 'dream, plan, achieve' when I was working there," she said.

Her time there inspired her to develop her own business, with Harborstone's continued support.

"From the get-go, just having everybody ask you how things are going," she said. "They were there for our grand opening in Tacoma."

It's that support that helps Tacoma Java Co. keep on caffeinating.

"I really don't feel like I'm working," Hall said. "Because, you know, I enjoy what we're doing."