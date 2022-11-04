Surprising local nurses with WGU! | Local Lens Seattle

I was thrilled to help surprise local night shift nurses thanks to Western Governors University!

SEATTLE — I love surprises! Who doesn’t?! So I was thrilled to help surprise local night shift nurses thanks to Western Governors University. I joined in on a packing party to put together some goodies for our healthcare workers and then got to deliver some boxes to one of the dozen locations (Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in downtown Seattle). It’s all to say thank you, especially as daylight savings kicks off.

When we turn back our clocks (Nov. 6) most people get an extra hour of sleep. But not healthcare workers on the night shift. They step up and work an extra hour. It’s part of the commitment to keep their communities safe and healthy. We wanted to show our gratitude to these hardworking individuals.

PLUS we get the chance to let ALL night shift workers know they are eligible for a scholarship to further their education! The university is offering the ‘WGU Night Shift Workers Scholarship’. The scholarship is worth up to $4,000 and is available to anyone working OVERNIGHTS not just nurses. People who are interested can visit: wgu.edu/nightshift

I hope this video shows you a small token of appreciation goes a long way.

This video is sponsored by Western Governors University.

Local Lens Seattle-- The guide to the city you love, with Kelly Hanson!