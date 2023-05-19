Surprising a deserving teacher in Bonney Lake! | Local Lens Seattle

It’s Teacher’s Week, which is all about celebrating and thanking teachers who go above and beyond! Sponsored by Western Governors University.

Example video title will go here for this video

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — I still remember my favorite teacher (shout out to Mrs. Schmidt, my 5th grade teacher), so I can attest to the importance of having an excellent educator in your life!

Today’s video takes us south to Bonney Lake where we celebrated Victor Falls Elementary School music teacher Ryan Payne. He received the “Elevate Award” by Western Governors University.

Payne was nominated for everything he has done to develop an innovative music program and enhance the learning environment for all students. The award is given to individuals who contribute to high-quality learning opportunities and support the educational success of others.

I, of course, LOVE surprises so we went ahead and ambushed Mr. Payne during his music class to give him the award 😊! The kids were almost as surprised as he was! We listened to the kids play/sing some incredible music and we heard from them about what makes their teacher so special and deserving of this award. Obviously- Mr. Payne was extremely touched.

I hope you take this week- Teacher’s Week- to THANK a special teacher in your life! To thank every teacher and paraprofessional, we want to help you begin or advance your teaching career with a special scholarship.

We invite teachers and aspiring teachers to apply for the WGU Loves Teachers Scholarship. (Valued up to $4,000 towards a degree in education, undergraduate or graduate.) Along with federal financial aid, this needs-based scholarship will go a long way to helping teaching staff pay for their degree.

This video is sponsored by Western Governors University.