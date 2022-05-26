Surprising a local WGU student with a scholarship! PLUS best places to study! | Local Lens Seattle

WGU students tell me how this online college gives them the flexibility to earn their degree literally ANYWHERE 📚💻 Sponsored by Western Governors University

SEATTLE — What do a café, ferry, military base and the Space Needle have in common? Western Governors University students have used all these places as their campus!

In this video I meet with several WGU students and learn how this online college gives them the flexibility to earn their degree literally ANYWHERE. Hence why the school was named No. 1 by Military Friendly. 😊

You’ll hear why this option is so great for these adult learners and we get to surprise a local paraeducator with a big WGU scholarship of $4,000. Her reaction is amazing!

PLUS you get to see 3 coffee spots I recommend near each student I visit. Everyone needs some fuel!!

First stop: if you are on Bainbridge Island head over to Pegasus Coffee. I recommend their marshmallow flavored latte! And literally anything on their food menu. The space is cute and quaint with an outdoor area – perfect for studying on a sunny day.

Second stop took me near JBLM and T-Town Café came highly recommended. From their bubble tea and coffee to their many intricate dessert options – I could live here. I highly recommend mango boba, snowflake dessert and their Korean rice dogs. Delicious! Check out their Instagram account to see some of these amazing treats.

Third Stop took me back to Seattle to the Gathering Space inside KEXP. This beautiful location at the foot of the Space Needle is the perfect quiet place to study. There’s no shortage of space here to spread out and I loved their breakfast burrito.

This video is sponsored by Western Governors University.

