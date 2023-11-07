How to support small businesses on Amazon

Amazon provides small businesses with tools and allows customers to easily identify those businesses when shopping. Sponsored by Amazon Small Business.

SEATTLE — More than 60% of sales on Amazon’s store come from independent sellers, most of which are small and medium-sized businesses. Amazon Prime Day July 11 and 12 is the perfect time to highlight these businesses.

“Amazon is once again using the power of Prime Day to celebrate and discover small businesses and other independent sellers by spotlighting their products from around the country,” said lifestyle contributor Limor Suss.

Amazon invests in tools and resources for small businesses. Business owners can leverage these resources to grow their brands, engage with more customers and create jobs in their communities.

Amazon’s small business badge identifies products from U.S.-based small business brands on search and product detail pages. This allows customers to easily recognize and buy from brands that employ fewer than 100 people.

“This Prime Day, members in the U.S. can shop more deals on small business products than ever before, so shoppers can shop more and save big on incredible selection,” Suss said.

Partake Foods is an example of an Amazon small business. The company makes cookies that are certified gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan and are free of the top 9 allergens. Founder and CEO Denise Woodard created Partake when her daughter was diagnosed with multiple food allergies.

The company is part of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator, which helps provide sustainable growth for Black-owned businesses with a suite of resources.

To purchase products from small businesses like Partake, visit Amazon.com/PrimeDaySmallBusiness.

