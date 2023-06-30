Summer must-haves for fun and relaxation

Megan Thomas Head shares products perfect for summer fun, including beverages and a giant game. Sponsored by Bourbon Blonde Blog.

SEATTLE — If you’ve been looking to boost your fun and relaxation this summer, Bourbon Blonde Blog owner Megan Thomas Head has the ideal group of products for you.

New Clausthaler ISO 0.0% is an alcohol-free thirst quencher that goes down smooth and easy after any activity.

“This is going to allow us to refresh, replenish, repeat all those fun summer activities,” Thomas Head said. “It’s perfect after that pickleball game or that 5k run because it refuels your body and your mind.”

Schöfferhofer Watermelon Mint brings the fun and flavor. For the first time, Schöfferhofer has combined their award-winning German beer with not one, but two traditional summer season favorites, watermelon and tingly mint.

“It is a match made in summer flavor heaven,” Thomas Head said.

You can find both drinks locally at Total Wine & More.

Summer is a great time to upgrade your mattress. The new Serta iComfortECO mattress line provides Serta’s signature comfort and support, while integrating more sustainable materials, like recycled plastics.

“For example, a queen mattress has the equivalent of over 120 water bottles,” Thomas Head said.

Elevate your Jenga game this summer with Jenga Giant JS7. It’s fun for a family game night or a crowd pleaser at summer parties and gatherings.

“This thing stacks over five feet high, believe it or not, so talk about the major fun you have with this,” Thomas Head said.

