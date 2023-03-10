How to stay healthy this cold and flu season

Now is the time to get your flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine to prevent or lessen the impact of viruses this fall and winter. Sponsored by Premera Blue Cross.

SEATTLE — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is recommending that anyone eligible get the COVID vaccine and a flu shot by the end of October for the fall/winter virus season.

“It’s already here,” said Dr. Steve Jacobson, medical director at Premera Blue Cross. “Colds, COVID, influenza, RSV, all the above, and it’s already been spiking in our region.”

Staying up to date with your vaccinations means that you are less likely to get infected and spread the illness to others. If you do get sick, you are less likely to become severely ill or be hospitalized.

The current COVID vaccine is new as of September and is designed for the current circulating strain.

“It works really well,” Dr. Jacobson said. “I encourage everyone to get it. The CDC recommends everybody six months and above should get the COVID and the flu vaccine.”

Clinical data has shown it is both safe and effective to get the COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time for those who are eligible.

People with health insurance plans through the government or their employer can receive vaccines at no cost. This includes COVID vaccinations and the flu vaccine. You can find locations to get vaccines near you on vaccines.gov.

It’s also recommended that people over the age of 60, infants and pregnant people get the new RSV vaccine. RSV, a serious respiratory virus, can be especially severe for infants and others at risk.

In addition to getting vaccines, Dr. Jacobson recommends keeping COVID-19 tests at home and testing if you have symptoms.

“If you are sick, stay home,” he said. “Don’t go to school. Don’t go to work. Do a good job of washing your hands.”

