Spread the love with Seattle Humane’s 'Day of Giving!' | Local Lens Seattle

SEATTLE — Meet some adorably adoptable animals🐱🥰 with me today in my latest video with Seattle Humane Society! When I got the call to help promote their ‘Day of Giving’ I jumped at the chance. Not only do I get to spend the whole day with some cuddly animals- but it’s all for a good cause!
‘Day of Giving’ is one of Seattle Humane’s most important fundraisers of the year. It’s all about uniting our community to raise $175,000 in one day to support lifesaving work. This year’s theme is “You to the Rescue.”
Seattle Humane wants people to know it’s more than an animal shelter- it’s a pet resource center with various community programs and low-income vet care to those in need. Join us on Sept. 14 for the official day of giving.
If you are in the market for a new family member/pet check out some of my favorites, including Sully (a 6-year-old Bernese mountain dog mix). He was so loveable and such a gentle giant. He enjoys walks and eating lots of tasty treats. More information here.
I also was obsessed with all the cats, per usual. You can find all the available ones here.
Always a wonderful day spent around some incredible people giving back and of course meeting all the puppies, dogs, critters, cats and kittens I could get my hands on 😊
Learn more here about how you can support their work.
Address- 13212 SE Eastgate Way, Bellevue, WA 98005
This video is sponsored by Seattle Humane Society.
